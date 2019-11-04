Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €9.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.37 ($10.90) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($14.42) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.94 ($12.72).

Shares of AF stock opened at €10.55 ($12.27) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.86. Air France KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

