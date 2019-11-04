Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $228.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for fiscal 2019 have been stable in the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, cost-saving through productivity actions, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2019. The Lu'An syngas project is also expected to boost earnings. The company is also seeing positive impact of its productivity actions. It is expected to benefit from additional productivity and cost-improvement programs. Also, the company is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Moreover, Air Products has outperformed the industry over a year. However, Air Products faces headwind from unfavorable currency swings. Its global gases sales also remain under pressure. Modification of Indian hydrogen supply contract will also hurt the company's EMEA sales.”

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $254.00 target price (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.93.

APD opened at $213.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.43. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $149.64 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after buying an additional 411,472 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,494,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,340,000 after buying an additional 220,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

