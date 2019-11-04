Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.58

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.58 and traded as low as $18.71. Air T shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Air T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Air T alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.