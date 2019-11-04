Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $323,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,178,000 after acquiring an additional 664,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,372,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,796 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 220,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 506,449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 210,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $87.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $370,796.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

