Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.43) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akero Therapeutics an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 64,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,918. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.85). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.