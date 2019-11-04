Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.43) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akero Therapeutics an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 64,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,918. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.85). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.
Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.