Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading Up 6.3%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36, approximately 302,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 508,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Alkaline Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTER. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkaline Water by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkaline Water by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

