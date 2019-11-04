Alley Co LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,497,000 after purchasing an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,720,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,649. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $132.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

