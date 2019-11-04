Alley Co LLC Buys 3,198 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $87.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

