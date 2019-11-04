Alley Co LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $136.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.03. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $147.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.