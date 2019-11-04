Alley Co LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alley Co LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Cabana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,620.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 645,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,057,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,423,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $103.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $103.78.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

