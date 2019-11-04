Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alliance Resource Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director Wilson M. Torrence purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

