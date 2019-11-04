Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 105.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 275,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 141,824 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

Get Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd alerts:

Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 135,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.