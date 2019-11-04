Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.14.

ALSN stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,886,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

