Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stake Decreased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 21.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.83. 48,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $109.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares in the company, valued at $497,952.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $2,994,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,564 shares of company stock worth $6,715,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.