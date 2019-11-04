Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,660.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 625,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 127,265.7% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 445,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $11.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,284.80. 50,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,441. The company has a market cap of $873.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,299.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,233.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.27.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,484 shares of company stock worth $4,182,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

