Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 25,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $14.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,286.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $872.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,233.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,179.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,299.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,406.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

