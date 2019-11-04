Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,285.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,964. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $872.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,233.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,179.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,406.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.