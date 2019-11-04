Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Raised to $9.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Alphatec’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.90.

ATEC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 970,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,224. The stock has a market cap of $412.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.52. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 273.53% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 77,101 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 310,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

