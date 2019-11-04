Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.93. 970,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $412.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 273.53% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

