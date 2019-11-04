Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given a $126.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $126.00 price objective on Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AYX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.91.

NYSE AYX traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.28. 4,502,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,340. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.40, a P/E/G ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.53, for a total value of $234,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

