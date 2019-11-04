Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given a $140.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) received a $140.00 price objective from research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,502,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,340. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.40, a P/E/G ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,687,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total value of $200,133.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,752. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 83.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.