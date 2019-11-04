Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $279.26 million, a P/E ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.12. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $49,927.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,230 shares of company stock valued at $67,330. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.