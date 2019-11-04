Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIMC. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.94. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $38.15.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

