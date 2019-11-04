Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Aegis’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 7,168,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,466,257. Amarin has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,928,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

