Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Amc Networks from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital lowered Amc Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Amc Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Amc Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $41.40. 92,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,675. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,771,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 57.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after acquiring an additional 934,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 246,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

