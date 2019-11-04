American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 89,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,085. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

