American Equity Investment Life (AEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $706.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.97. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEL. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

