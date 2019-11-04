American Research & Management Co. Cuts Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 1.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

NYSE MKC opened at $160.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day moving average is $158.94. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $171.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.13.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

In related news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,773.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.