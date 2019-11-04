American Research & Management Co. Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $19,282,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,270,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,601,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $458,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $725,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $61.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

