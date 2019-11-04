American Research & Management Co. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,336 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.9% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $277.82 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.40 and its 200 day moving average is $283.91. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $322.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.83.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

