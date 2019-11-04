American Research & Management Co. Sells 250 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 448.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 3,691.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ball by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,404,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,134 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ball by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,512,000 after purchasing an additional 791,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ball by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,069,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,814,000 after purchasing an additional 752,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL opened at $68.36 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,894.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 448,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,214,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,577 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $695,481.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 447,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,511,901.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,119 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,845 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

