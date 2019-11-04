American Research & Management Co. Sells 600 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 1.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,483,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,728,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of O opened at $81.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

