American Research & Management Co. Sells 600 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,578,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,781,000 after purchasing an additional 296,068 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 383,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,359,000 after acquiring an additional 52,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $200.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average is $175.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $202.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.80.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $31,792.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,470.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,539.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,288 shares of company stock worth $33,730,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

