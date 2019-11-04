American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 48.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 269.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 960,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 415,286 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,099,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 5.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSC stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

