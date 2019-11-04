AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.19.

COLD opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

