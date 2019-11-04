Amerigo Resources (ARG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$30.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.38 million.

Shares of ARG opened at C$0.74 on Monday. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$1.21. The company has a market cap of $135.13 million and a P/E ratio of -92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

