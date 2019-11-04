Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ABCB opened at $43.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.50. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1,564.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

