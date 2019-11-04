Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 24.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,424,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,949,000 after acquiring an additional 184,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.79.

APH traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $613,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,900 shares of company stock valued at $48,823,335 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

