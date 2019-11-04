Analysts Anticipate BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings. BCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BCB Bancorp.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter.

BCBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCBP opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $212.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.