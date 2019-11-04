Analysts Anticipate BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings. BCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BCB Bancorp.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter.

BCBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCBP opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $212.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.