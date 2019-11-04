Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce $97.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.60 million to $107.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $105.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $333.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $342.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $403.77 million, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $423.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $619.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.