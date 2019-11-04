Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $56.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. QCR reported sales of $54.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $222.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.43 million to $224.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $212.90 million, with estimates ranging from $205.29 million to $217.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 19.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 72,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QCR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 438,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 371,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in QCR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $640.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

