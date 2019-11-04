Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Iberdrola (IBE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Iberdrola (BME: IBE) recently:

10/30/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €9.80 ($11.40) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €8.80 ($10.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €10.50 ($12.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €10.50 ($12.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €9.80 ($11.40) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €9.90 ($11.51) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €8.50 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €8.80 ($10.23) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Iberdrola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

9/19/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €8.80 ($10.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €8.80 ($10.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Iberdrola SA has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

