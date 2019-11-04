Analysts Set Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Target Price at $62.17

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,852,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 534,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

