Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Target Price at $35.25

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

GEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Greif alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greif by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Greif by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Greif by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,344. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. Greif has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $52.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.