Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Price Target at $60.18

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,351. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.