Analysts Set Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) PT at $2.17

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

PES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Pioneer Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 287.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94,545 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 104.7% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 320,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 163,950 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

