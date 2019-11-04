Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $384.07

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.07.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $349.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,070. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $151,443,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 308,740 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 129,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.