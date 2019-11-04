Analysts Set WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Price Target at $227.00

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 40.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

WEX traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $193.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,403. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. WEX has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. WEX’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

