Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Beyond Meat (BYND)

10/30/2019 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

10/29/2019 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $84.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/29/2019 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Beyond Meat had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Beyond Meat had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $150.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/29/2019 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2019 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $115.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/29/2019 – Beyond Meat was given a new $138.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Beyond Meat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Cfra. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $172.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $182.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/23/2019 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.16. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,640,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

