Analyzing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Agent Information Software (NASDAQ:AIFS)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bilibili alerts:

This table compares Bilibili and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $597.01 million 7.68 -$80.24 million ($0.38) -43.32 Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.23 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Risk and Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 10 0 2.91 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -17.94% -13.32% -8.25% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Agent Information Software pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bilibili does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bilibili beats Agent Information Software on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.